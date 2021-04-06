POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Tuesday, April 6
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted electronically and posted to the city’s Facebook page within 2-3 hours of the meeting’s end.
Development and Tourism Committee
The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet at 3 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.
Thursday, April 8
Wilson County Animal Control, Education, Minutes, Steering and Budget Committees
The Wilson County Animal Control, Education, Minutes, Steering and Budget Committees will begin meeting at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St. Each committee’s meeting will begin immediately following the one preceding it.
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The HR, mayor & council, economic development, judicial and senior citizens work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Watertown Historic Preservation Committee
The Watertown Historic Preservation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center. The meeting will be closed to the public but can be viewed electronically at https://tinyurl.com/watertowntn.
Friday, April 9
Wilson County Road Commission
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the Road Commission Office, {span}970 Tennessee Blvd, Lebanon.{/span}
Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board
{span}The Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately following the Road Commission meeting in the same location. {/span}
Monday, April 12
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The MIS, recreation, Jimmy Floyd Center and finance work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the commission chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, April 13
Health and Welfare/Recreation Committee
The Wilson County Health and Welfare/Recreation Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.
Thursday, April 15
Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority
The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will have its quarterly board meeting at 1 p.m. If you wish to attend via Zoom please contact Val Kelley at 615-444-8931.
Saturday, April 17
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The airport, Public Services, engineering, building inspection, cemetery, street paving, park construction, gas, water plant, water transmission, storm water, state street aid and street construction work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
