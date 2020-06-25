POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, June 25
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., for second reading votes on the city budget and other items.
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold an ethics committee meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, to discuss an ethics complaint against a school board member.
Friday, June 26
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have a regular called meeting at 8 a.m. at its central office, located at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, June 30
Ag Management Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Ag Management Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the James E. Ward Agricultural Center East Building.
Thursday, July 2
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board will hold an executive committee meeting at 7:45 a.m. in the JECDB office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, July 6
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
