POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Friday, Aug. 6
Wilson County Road Commission
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at the Road Commission Office, 970 Tennessee Blvd, Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet in the Road Commission Office, 970 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon after the Road Commission meeting concludes.
Monday, Aug. 9
Wilson County 911 Board
The Wilson County 911 Board will meet at the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, 520 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, at 4 p.m.
Mt. Juliet City Commission Public Hearing
Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a public hearing in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road at 6:15 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will have its regularly scheduled meeting at the Election Commission Office, 203 E. Main St., Lebanon at 7 a.m.
Wilson County Ag Management Committee
The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Ag Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at the Wilson Co. BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 16
Wilson County Commissioners
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular called meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 10 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 23
Lebanon Board of Zoning and Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning and Appeals will meet in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will have its regular board meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
