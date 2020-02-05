POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Tuesday, Feb. 4Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 6Joint Economic and Community Development Board
Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet at 7:45 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way in Lebanon.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, located at 200 Aviation Way.
Sunday, Feb. 9Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Election Commission Annex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Feb. 10Lebanon Special School District Board
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Central Office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the commission chambers, 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 11Historic Preservation Commission
The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 13Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.