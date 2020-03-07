POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Monday, March 9
South Hartmann Drive zoning meeting
The city of Lebanon will hold a public meeting concerning South Hartmann Drive’s zoning at 4 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Wilson County 911 Board
The Wilson County 911 Board will meet at 4 p.m. in the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, located at 520 Coles Ferry Pike.
Tuesday, March 10
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 5:15 p.m. for a special called meeting in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Development and Tourism Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Development and Tourism Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Thursday, March 12
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, March 16
Judicial Committee
The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, March 17
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, March 19
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, located at 49 Upton Heights, followed by commissioner training.
Monday, March 23
ADA Advisory Task Force
Lebanon’s ADA Advisory Task Force will meet at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, March 24
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
