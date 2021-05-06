Agenda

POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.

Thursday, May 6

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. in the JECDB Office at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission

The Lebanon Airport Commission will have a meeting at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, Lebanon.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse at 5 p.m.

Wilson County Education Committee

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse immediately following animal control.

Wilson County Minutes Committee

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse immediately following education.

Wilson County Steering Committee

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse immediately following minutes.

Wilson County Budget Committee

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse immediately following steering.

Friday, May 7

Wilson County Road Commission

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the road commission office, 970 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon.

Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board

The Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet in the road commission office immediately following the road commission meeting.

Saturday, May 8

Wilson County Board of Education

The Wilson County Board of Education will have a special called meeting at 10 a.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.

Monday, May 10

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in Winfree Bryant Middle School, 1213 Leeville Pike, Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners Public Hearing

Prior to the Board of Commissioners regular scheduled meeting, a public hearing will be held at city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:15 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have its regular scheduled meeting in city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverages Board

The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverages Board will meet in city hall, {span}2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.{/span}

Thursday, May 13

Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Presentation

The presentation will be made before the city council in the Town Meeting Hall of the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave. at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

Mt. Juliet Planning Commission

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will hold its regular scheduled meeting in the commission chambers at city hall, {span}2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.{/span}

Monday, May 24
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have its regular scheduled meeting in city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Wilson County Board of Education Work Session

The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.

Monday, June 7

Wilson County Board of Education

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.

