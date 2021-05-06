Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, May 6
Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee
The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. in the JECDB Office at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, Lebanon.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will have a meeting at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, Lebanon.
Wilson County Animal Control Committee
The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Education Committee
The Wilson County Education Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse immediately following animal control.
Wilson County Minutes Committee
The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse immediately following education.
Wilson County Steering Committee
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse immediately following minutes.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse immediately following steering.
Friday, May 7
Wilson County Road Commission
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the road commission office, 970 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon.
Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet in the road commission office immediately following the road commission meeting.
Saturday, May 8
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will have a special called meeting at 10 a.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, May 10
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in Winfree Bryant Middle School, 1213 Leeville Pike, Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners Public Hearing
Prior to the Board of Commissioners regular scheduled meeting, a public hearing will be held at city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:15 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have its regular scheduled meeting in city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverages Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverages Board will meet in city hall, {span}2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.{/span}
Thursday, May 13
Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Presentation
The presentation will be made before the city council in the Town Meeting Hall of the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave. at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will hold its regular scheduled meeting in the commission chambers at city hall, {span}2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.{/span}
{span}Monday, May 24{/span}Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have its regular scheduled meeting in city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Wilson County Board of Education Work Session
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, June 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.