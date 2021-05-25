Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Tuesday, May 25
Lebanon Transportation Committee
The Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the town meeting hall at the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, May 27
Wilson County Industrial Development Board
The Wilson County Industrial Development Board will meet in the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, Lebanon at 4 p.m.
Ag Extension Committee
The Wilson County Ag Extension Committee will meet in the School Exhibits Building at the James E. Ward Ag Center at 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, June 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.