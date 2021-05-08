POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Saturday, May 8
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will have a special called meeting at 10 a.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, May 10
Emergency Communications District 911 Board
The Emergency Communications District 911 Board for Wilson County will meet at the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, 520 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, at 4 p.m.
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in Winfree Bryant Middle School, 1213 Leeville Pike, Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners Public Hearing
Prior to the Board of Commissioners regular scheduled meeting, a public hearing will be held at city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:15 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have its regular scheduled meeting in city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverages Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverages Board will meet in city hall, {span}2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.{/span}
Thursday, May 13
Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Presentation
The presentation will be made before the city council in the Town Meeting Hall of the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave. at 6 p.m.
Watertown Historic Preservation Commission
The Watertown Historic Preservation Commission will meet in the Watertown Community Center at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will hold its regular scheduled meeting in the commission chambers at city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, May 24
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have its regular scheduled meeting in city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Wilson County Board of Education Work Session
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, June 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.