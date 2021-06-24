Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, June 24
LSSD Board of Education
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have a regular called board meeting at its central office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon at 8 a.m.
Monday, June 28
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, July 12
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Wilson County Board of Education Work Session/Board Meeting
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 5 p.m. The regular scheduled board meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
