Tuesday, March 10

Lebanon City Council

The Lebanon City Council will meet at 5:15 p.m. for a special called meeting in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Development and Tourism Committee

The Wilson County Commission’s Development and Tourism Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Thursday, March 12

Lebanon City Council

The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Monday, March 16

Judicial Committee

The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Commission

The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Tuesday, March 17

Lebanon Planning Commission

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Thursday, March 19

Lebanon Housing Authority

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, located at 49 Upton Heights, followed by commissioner training.

Monday, March 23

ADA Advisory Task Force

Lebanon’s ADA Advisory Task Force will meet at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Tuesday, March 24

Lebanon Planning Commission

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

