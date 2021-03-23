Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Tuesday, March 23
Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee
The Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet electronically at 7:30 a.m. For a Zoom invitation, email Angela Fantom at angela.fantom@lebanontn.org.
Sanitary Sewer Access Committee
The Wilson County Sanitary Sewer Access Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet in the council chambers at 5 p.m. The chambers will be closed to the public. It can be streamed on Facebook Live. There, viewers can comment or call in.
Watertown Historic Preservation Committee
The Watertown Historic Preservation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center. The meeting will be held electronically and can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/watertowntn.
Wednesday, March 24
Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Committee
The Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Committee will meet at 4 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall, in the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, March 30
Wilson County Solid Waste Regional Planning Board
The Wilson County Solid Waste Regional Planning Board will meet in the commission courtroom at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The pay plan work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, April 1
Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at 7:45 a.m. in Suite 207 at Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way.
Monday, April 5
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The legal, public safety and fire work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, April 8
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The HR, mayor & council, economic development, judicial and senior citizens work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, April 12
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The MIS, recreation, Jimmy Floyd Center and finance work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Saturday, April 17
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The airport, Public Services, engineering, building inspection, cemetery, street paving, park construction, gas, water plant, water transmission, storm water, state street aid and street construction work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
