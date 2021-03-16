POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Tuesday, March 16
Watertown Planning Commission
The City of Watertown Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. The meeting can be viewed electronically at https://tinyurl.com/watertowntn.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed electronically at https://tinyurl.com/watertowntn.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall of the Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. The meeting will be conducted electronically. For a Zoom invitation, email Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org.
Wilson County Planning & Zoning Committee
The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in Conference Room 1, at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St.
Thursday, March 18
Wilson County Legislative Ad Hoc Committee
The Wilson County Legislative Ad Hoc Committee will gather at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.
