Tuesday, Sept. 7
Wilson County Redistricting Committee
The Wilson County Redistricting Committee will meet in the Election Commission Office, 203 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m. A public hearing will precede the meeting at 5:55 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Wilson County AG Management Committee
The Wilson County AG Management Committee will meet in East Building — E at the James E. Ward Ag Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon at 4:30 p.m.
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will have its regular board meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Wilson County Animal Control Committee
The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Education Committee
The Wilson County Education Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 after the Animal Control meeting adjourns.
Wilson County Minutes Committee
The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 after the Education meeting adjourns.
Wilson County Steering Committee
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 after the Minutes meeting adjourns.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 after the Steering meeting adjourns.
Friday, Sept. 10
Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet in the Road Commission Office, 970 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will have a regular scheduled meeting at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
