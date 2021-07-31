Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, August 2
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, August 3
Lebanon Public Hearing
A public hearing on amendments to the Future Land Use Plan, South Hartmann Gateway Overlay and Official Zoning Atlas will be held in the Town Meeting Hall at the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 5:55 p.m., just before the City Council meeting.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee
The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Thursday, August 5
Joint Economic and CDB Executive Committee
The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, Lebanon, at 7:45 a.m.
Wilson County Animal Control Committee
The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Wilson County
Education Committee
The Wilson County Education Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon following animal control’s conclusion.
Wilson County
Minutes Committee
The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon following the education committee’s conclusion.
Wilson County Steering Committee
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon following the minutes committee’s conclusion.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon following the steering committee’s conclusion.
Friday, August 6
Wilson County Road Commission
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at the Road Commission Office, 970 Tennessee Blvd, Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board will mee in the Road Commission Office, 970 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon after the Road Commission meeting concludes.
Monday, August 9
{span}Mt. Juliet City Commission Public Hearing{/span}
{span}Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a public hearing in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road at 6:15 p.m.{/span}
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, August 16
Wilson County Commissioners
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular called meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Thursday, August 19
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Friday, August 20
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 10 a.m.
