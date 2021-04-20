Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Tuesday, April 20
Lebanon Planning Commission
A preliminary Lebanon Planning Commission meeting will take place at 11 a.m. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom.
Wilson County Ag Management Committee
The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet in the West Building at the Wilson County Fairgrounds at 5 p.m.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold its regular scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held electronically.
For a Zoom invitation, email Mike Collinsworth at collinsworth@lebanontn.org. A public hearing will be held before the event at 5:55 p.m.
Wilson County Ag Extension Committee
The Wilson County Ag Extension Committee will meet in the Ag Extension Office, 925 E Baddour Pkwy Suite 100, at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
State of the City Address
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell will deliver his first State of the City Address from noon until 1 p.m. at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel, 1 Cumberland Square, Lebanon.
Seating is limited.
Tickets are $20. For more information or to RSVP, email office@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.
Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Committee
The Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Committee will meet in the Lebanon Administration Building’s Town Meeting Hall, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The Wilson County County Judicial Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E High St., Lebanon. at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Finance Committee
The Wilson County Finance Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E High St., Lebanon. at 6 p.m.
Monday, April 26
Watertown Board of Zoning Appeals
The Watertown Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. in the Watertown Community Center.
Tuesday, April 27
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County’s Board of Directors will meet in Jones Brummett Elementary School, 1530 Hartmann Drive, Lebanon at 7:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 28
Watertown Beer Board
The Watertown Beer Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Watertown Community Center to consider premises beer permit application for Del Monaco Winery and Vineyards.
Thursday, April 29
Wilson County Board of Education Work Session
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the Wilson Count BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, May 3
Wilson County Board of Education Meeting
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
