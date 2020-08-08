POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Monday, Aug. 10
Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee
The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the James E. Ward Agricultural Center Education Building, located at 945 Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Historic Preservation Commission
Lebanon’s Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 5 p.m. via zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320 for more information.
Monday, Aug. 17
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting via zoom at 11 a.m. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320 for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee
Lebanon’s Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee will meet at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320 for more information.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in Watertown City Hall, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt, Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Aug. 24
Board of Zoning Appeals
Lebanon’s Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320 for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
