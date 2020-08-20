POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee
Lebanon’s Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee will meet at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320 for more information.
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority will meet at 4 p.m. in the Upton Heights Administrative Office, located at 49 Upton Heights.
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom to hold second reading votes on three items: budget amendments to the police and water departments, and an addendum extending Wilson United Soccer League’s lease agreement with the Lebanon Municipal Airport. Members of the public wishing to attend or comment are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt, Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Aug. 24
Board of Zoning Appeals
Lebanon’s Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320 for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
