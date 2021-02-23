POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Lebanon Planning Commission
The commission will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually.
Wilson County School Board Director Search
An open community meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Boulevard, in the cafeteria.
Wilson County Public Works
The Wilson County Public Works Committee will convene at 6 p.m. in the courthouse conference room.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Wilson County School Board Director Search
A meeting for WCEA members only will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Administrative and Training Complex 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon. Meeting located in Barton’s Creek Conference Room. ZOOM available for this meeting.
An open community meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Watertown High School Watertown High School, 9360 Sparta Pike, Watertown. Meeting located in the auditorium.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission Meeting
This date is a rescheduled event to make up for the Feb. 18 meeting that was postponed due to the winter storm. The meeting starts at 6:30 in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required for entry.
Friday, Feb. 26
Wilson County School Board Director Search
An open community meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wilson Central High School 419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon. Meeting located in the auditorium.
