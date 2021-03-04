PEOPLE’S Agenda
Thursday, March 4
Wilson County Joint Economic & Community Development Board
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board executive committee will be at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, in Lebanon.
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the county commission room at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., at 9 a.m. This is a make up of the Feb. 18 meeting cancelled due to weather. Social distancing is required. The agenda is online at http://www.wilsoncountytn.gov/departments/building-inspector-codes.
Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Committee
The Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Committee will be at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon Airport Committee
The Lebanon Airport Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held electronically out of CoVid-19 caution. To receive a Zoom invitation contact R.T. Baldwin at richard.baldwin@lebanontn.org or (615) 443-2805 ext. 2318.
Friday, March 5
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet in the county commission room at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., at 10 a.m. This is a make up of the Feb. 19 meeting cancelled due to weather. Social distancing is required. The agenda is online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com.
Monday, March 8
Emergency Communications District “911” Board
Wilson County’s Emergency Communications District “911” Board will meet in regular session at 4:00 p.m. in the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, 520 Coles Ferry Pike. The Board will meet electronically via Zoom. For information on participating, please contact the Wilson County 911 Office at (615) 449-7155.
Tuesday, March 9
Wilson County Agriculture Management Committee
The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet at the James Ward Agriculture Center West Building D-Side at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will meet at 7 a.m. at the commission office, 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
