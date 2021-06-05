POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, June 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Tuesday, June 8
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will have its regularly scheduled meeting in the Election Commission Office, 203 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 a.m.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
Wilson County Education Committee
The Wilson County Education Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Minutes Committee
The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., immediately following the education committee.
Wilson County Steering Committee
The Wilson County Minutes Steering Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., immediately following the minutes committee.
Monday, June 14
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have a public hearing at city hall prior to the 6 p.m. meeting to discuss multiple property rezones.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, June 28
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have a work session at city hall from 5:15 p.m.-6 p.m. to discuss the city’s systemwide parks and recreation master plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.