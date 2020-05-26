POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Tuesday, May 26
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting remotely at 5 p.m, and citizens wanting to observe the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact the city’s planning department ahead of time.
Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Communications District “911” Board
The Wilson County Emergency Communications District “911” Board will hold a budget committee meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, located at 520 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.
Thursday, May 28
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Thursday, June 4
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, June 8
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.