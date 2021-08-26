POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Cable TV Committee
The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Joint Economic and Community Development Board Exec Committee
Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at the JECDB Office at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, Lebanon, at 7:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will have its regular board meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet in the Road Commission Office, 970 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will have a regular scheduled meeting at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
