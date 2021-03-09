POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Tuesday, March 9
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will meet at 7 a.m. at the commission office, 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Agriculture Management Committee
The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet at the James Ward Agriculture Center West Building D-Side at 5 p.m.
Monday, March 15
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the county courthouse.
Tuesday, March 16
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall of the Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. The meeting will be conducted electronically. For a Zoom invitation, email Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.