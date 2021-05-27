Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, May 27
Wilson County Industrial Development Board
The Wilson County Industrial Development Board will meet in the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, Lebanon at 4 p.m.
Ag Extension Committee
The Wilson County Ag Extension Committee will meet in the School Exhibits Building at the James E. Ward Ag Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee
The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5:30 p.m.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Wilson County Development and Tourism
Wilson County Development and Tourism will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Monday, June 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
