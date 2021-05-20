Agenda
Thursday, May 20
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the county commission room of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon at 9 a.m.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will hold its regular scheduled meeting in the commission chambers at city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet in the county commission room of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon at 10 a.m.
Monday, May 24
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have its regular scheduled meeting in city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Lebanon Transportation Committee
The Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the town meeting hall at the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, June 3
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, June 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
