Thursday, Jan. 21
Nashville & Eastern Railroad Authority
The Nashville & Eastern Railroad Authority’s quarterly meeting will be held at 1 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5161669917.
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority will meet at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, located at 49 Upton Heights.
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the status of Stoner Creek Elementary School and West Wilson Middle School, and votes may be taken.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Friday, Jan. 22
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s county commission meeting room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Agenda items include a request to amend the land use for approximately 60 acres of property on Lone Oak Road from high density residential to commercial, and a request to rezone approximately 171 acres on Vesta Road and Murfreesboro Road from agricultural to rural residential. Members of the public wishing to provide comments can either attend the meeting or email comments to Georgia Baine at baineg@wilsoncountytn.gov by 3 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Monday, Jan. 25
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s county commission meeting room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Agenda items include a request to rezone two properties on East Division Street from residential to office commercial, and a request to rezone approximately 299 acres on Benders Ferry Road from agricultural to rural residential. Members of the public wishing to provide comments can either attend the meeting or email comments to Georgia Baine at baineg@wilsoncountytn.gov by 3 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Comprehensive Plan Subcommittee
The Lebanon Planning Commission’s Comprehensive Plan Subcommittee will meet at 10 a.m. in the Mitchell House Library, located at 106 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will hold a full board meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Seth Harrison at seth.harrison@lebanon.tn.org or 615-444-3647 ext. 2304.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. for a work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Feb. 1
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. for a regular called meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
