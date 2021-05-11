Agenda

Tuesday, May 11

Wilson County Rules Committee

The Wilson County Rules Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverages Board

The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverages Board will meet in city hall, {span}2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.{/span}

Thursday, May 13

Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Presentation

The presentation will be made before the city council in the Town Meeting Hall of the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave. at 6 p.m.

Watertown Historic Preservation Commission

The Watertown Historic Preservation Commission will meet in the Watertown Community Center at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

Mt. Juliet Planning Commission

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will hold its regular scheduled meeting in the commission chambers at city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, May 24

Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have its regular scheduled meeting in city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Wilson County Board of Education Work Session

The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.

Monday, June 7

Wilson County Board of Education

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.

