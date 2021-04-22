Watertown is a city known for its many musical and artistic experiences including the hundreds of music videos produced in Watertown, the music and art festivals and the wealth of artists living in the area.
“We are a small town, but a vital town when it comes to the arts in Middle Tennessee,” said Vickie Frazier in a news release. Frazier is executive director of the Tennessee Artist’s Guild, the non-profit that has put on the Watertown Jazz Fest for the last four years as well as several of the other music and artistic events.
“Watertown has a longstanding welcome environment for creative people and those who seek out creative experiences,” she said. “There are only about 1,500 residents of Watertown with about 20% of them working full time or part time in music, visual art or performing arts.”
Saturday marks the first of the 2021 artist series.
“This year we are featuring a four-part series of Master Visual Artists sharing incite, advice and experiences to the public at a free event beginning Saturday, April 24,” said Frazier, “We had a similar series last year.”
Saturday will feature William A. Hunter Jr., a Watertown resident.
Hunter was born in Lebanon, the oldest of four sons to William and Polly Hunter. A graduate of Lebanon High, he went on to studio at MTSU, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in art. While in college, he studied under David LeDoux, who trained in him abstract expressionism.
After college, William moved to New York City, where — along with painting — he worked at Scholastic Books as a cover artist and layout designer. Scholastic owner Dick Robinson is a fan of his work and owns several of his paintings.
During his time in New York, William had several showings of his work across the city, most prominently at the Harkness House. Living in New York also brought about many great contacts for him, allowing his work to enter the homes of some of entertainment’s top names.
Some of the well-known icons that have owned his work include Tennessee Williams, Kurt Vonnegut, Madonna and Sean Penn, Cher, Carol Kane, and Harvey Keitel, among others.
His work has also been featured in movies, television programs, and music videos, including videos by Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and most recently, Kelsi Ballarini.
Aside from celebrities, his art is in the homes of judges and attorneys, and a few years back, he was selected to paint an ornament for the Christmas tree at the Tennessee Governor’s Mansion. The ornament features images of Cumberland University and the old gate of Castle Heights Military Academy.
Since returning to Tennessee, William has also shown at many locations in Nashville, Lebanon, and Watertown, among other towns and cities across the state.
An artist of what he fondly calls ‘the Romantic Period’ and the style of impressionism, his artistic inspirations include Michelangelo, Monet, and the great Pre-Raphaelites.
Hunter’s current works are on display at the Artizan Gallery at 214 Public Square in Watertown. He will be on site from 3-6 p.m. Saturday for a reception that will feature an artist talk at 5 p.m. as well as refreshments free to the public.
“Many of the people who have come to town have seen his work,” Frazier said, “but only a few have had the chance to meet the man himself. He has so many stories to tell but at the same time enjoys a very private and quiet life here in town.”
Hunter is a painter and the other Art Masters a part of the series specialize in different media. Last year the series focused solely on clay media.
The second opening and sharing session will feature Master Glass Blower Curt Brock and his works on July 24. The third will feature John Jordan, Master Wood Turner on Oct. 23, and the fourth will feature Master potter Timothy Weber on Jan. 22, 2022.
“I have also spoken with Master Metal Artist Ben Caldwell about participating in the series in 2022,” said Frazier. “So many talented people live in the area I am hoping the series will continue for several years.”
Funding for this series is provided by Middle Tennessee Electric SharingChange and Middle Tennessee Gas Project Hometown Help. Please round up your utility bills to help local nonprofits support local artists.
For more information contact Vickie Frazier at 615-697-5066.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.