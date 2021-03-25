The Auburntown Historical Society has released the limited-edition book “The History of Auburntown, Tennessee.”
More than 10 years of research went into putting together a community history to record and preserve the cultural heritage of Auburntown and its surrounding communities. These areas include Hurricane Creek, Kennedy Creek, Marshall Creek, Pleasant Ridge, Prosperity, Sanders Fork and Sycamore Creek. The publication is designed to appeal to anyone interested in learning about pioneer settlers, war veterans, churches, schools, businesses, roads, events, and city highlights of Auburntown.
The book is $50 and can be picked up at the Auburntown Post Office. To order by mail, send a check or money order for $56 along with name, address and phone number to: Auburntown Historical Society, P.O. Box 114, Auburntown, TN 37016.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.