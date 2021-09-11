A Wilson County commissioner is resigning her seat after relocating to a different district, which removes her eligibility.
Cyndi Bannach was serving as the commissioner for District 2 before stepping down on Sept. 3. District 2 is a western district in Mt. Juliet.
The seat was previously held by her husband, Adam Bannach, for 16 years before he decided it was time to step down. Following his departure, Cyndi Bannach decided to run. At the time, the couple had two daughters, one in high school and the other middle school, and Bannach thought it would be inspirational for the girls to see a woman hold the office.
Bannach said on Thursday that when the next election rolls around she will consider running again in her new district. “I do enjoy serving the community and being an example for my daughters. I continually tell them that one should try to be involved and serve where they can.
“I don’t aspire to be a super feminist, but I believe we have strong women in Wilson County with great ideas.”
Whether she is reelected or not, Bannach leaves behind a legacy of which she is proud. She said that working with the school board to fund and open Green Hill High School represented her fondest accomplishment.
“It was fortunate that we were able to do this as we lost two schools to the tornado. I can’t imagine what would have happened without the new building,” she said.
Bannach said that she was really going to miss the relationships she had forged with her fellow county officials. “There are truly a great group of servant leaders on our commission, school board, and all our county departments.”
Now that she is going to have a little more free time, Bannach said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family. She added that it’s hard to know just what a time commitment being on the commission between reading, learning, meetings and talking to constituents and friends in the community.
Adam Bannach said that relinquishing her seat was not easy for his wife. “She hated to give it up, but she had to do the right thing.”
County Mayor Randall Hutto said of the departing commissioner, “She served the Commission and her citizens well while she was there. She always attended meetings and was actively involved. I appreciate her service and hate to see her go.”
The county commission now has 120 days to fill the vacant seat. The rules committee chairman, Commissioner John Gentry, said that the commission is open to hearing out anyone that expresses interest in the position.
Any such person or people will present their case to the county commission during a regular scheduled meeting, at which time nominations will be submitted from sitting commissioners.
Gentry said that it takes 13 votes from the commissioners to obtain the seat. So if more than two people run and no one gets 13 votes, the process says they drop the lowest vote recipient and vote again.
Gentry said Friday he expects that vote to take place during the Oct. 18 meeting, but said that anyone interested in the position doesn’t need to wait that long to start attending committee meetings to introduce themselves to the commissioners.
