The Wilson County Black History Committee is inviting the public to a special event Saturday marking the 25th anniversary of the group’s organization.
To be held at the Historic Pickett Chapel Grounds, some two blocks off the Lebanon Public Square on East Market Street, the three hour celebration event is to begin at 1 p.m. and will include a special program, lunch and a historical marker dedication.
A ticket donation of $25 is requested of those attending. Organizers of the event are asking all attendees to wear a mask as a precaution with respect to COVID-19. Tickets for the event may be purchased on site. For more information call 615-360-8279.
Submitted to the Democrat
