Tennessee’s Mayberry Town is known for bluegrass and Saturday will be the highlight of the year with the Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival.
Uncle Jimmy was the first performer on Grand Ole Opry and was born in the Granville community.
This year’s festival will have a return of the Youth Fiddle Competition for ages 7 through 17 with first place award of $225, second place $175 and third place $125. The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour developed Kids for Bluegrass in January, where kids have been able to perform with the band each Saturday night. The festival is encouraging these as well as kids from all over Tennessee to perform.
The festival will also feature the Uncle Jimmy Thompson Champion Fiddle Competition, with registration from 10-11 a.m. Competition begins at 12:30 p.m. and there is an entry fee of $5. Each contestant performs three songs — breakdown, waltz and fiddler’s choice. Three place cash awards will be awarded of first place $225, second place $175 and third place $125. The Grand Champion will be invited to play at the Birthplace of Bluegrass Music at the Ryman Auditorium. The festival is being sponsored by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Bates Ford of Lebanon.
The festival will feature a full day of bluegrass with One Way Out Bluegrass Band performing at 10 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., Silver Point Bluegrass Band performing at 11:15 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Bluegrass Solutions performing at 4 p.m. For more information call Jimmy Bilbrey at 931-510-7770.
The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour weekly bluegrass dinner show will occur at Sutton General Store with dinner served at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with bluegrass music beginning at 6 p.m. The featured band will be Bluegrass Solutions. Reservations are required by calling 931-653-4151 or online at granvilletn.com.
The 23rd Granville Heritage Day on Saturday will feature a large antique car show, tractor and engine show, parade, craftsmen of yesteryear, crafts, children rides and entertainment, great food all over town, Civil War Living History Demonstrations, Pioneer Village, Sutton Historic Home tours featuring Contributions of Women, Farm to Table Museum, Mayberry I Love Lucy Museum, Granville Whiskey Decanter Museum, Whistle Stop Saloon & Ice Cream Parlor, Daniel Barber Shop Museum, great shopping and much more.
Admission to the festival is $5, which includes admission to all the above, and parking is $5 per car. For more information, visit granvilletn.com.
