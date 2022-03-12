The Wilson County Budget Committee gave the county school district the green light to continue with the due-diligence process concerning sites for the construction of two new schools during its meeting on Thursday evening.
One site on Double Log Cabin Road in the Laguardo community has drawn criticism about the safety of the current infrastructure and feasibility of bringing utility services to the campus.
On hand at the meeting was the question of whether the county would confirm its support for the projects financially before the school district invested the funding to complete the due diligence. Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell indicated that it could take six weeks to get the due diligence results back and will cost between $130,000 and $150,000.
One Laguardo resident, Randy Haley, expressed hesitancy about the county moving forward on a vote without due diligence first being completed. He is not alone.
“We are not opposed to building new schools,” Haley said of his community. “We just want to make sure the location makes financial sense and doesn’t put students’ safety at risk. The roads are narrow, with no shoulders or sidewalks. There is a bad S curve and a blind hill just a few hundred yards from where the school entrance will be located. The infrastructure for a three-school campus just does not exist here.”
Although a formal public hearing was not held during the budget committee meeting, Earl McCulloch addressed members about his concerns as well. Like Haley, McCulloch mentioned that he supports the county’s decision to built new schools.
“We just want them to improve the roads too,” McCulloch said.
Part of any due diligence process would include a traffic study among other engineering aspects of putting a school down on the site and its impact to the surrounding area.
“I’m moving forward,” Luttrell told the committee. “My whole purpose through this process is to be transparent and not to walk in here and say this is what we are doing.
“But, I’m a little conservative on handling money. Due diligence costs $150,000. I’m asking for the capacity to fund this project. If it’s not there, I don’t need to spend the money on due diligence out of my budget.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto added, “I know we have a lot of people here who are concerned about the site. Jeff (Luttrell) has said in the past that (the school district) would go look at properties, make the deal and then come back and say they need us to fund this. Then, we would say, ‘Gosh, this is the first we’ve heard of it.’ He tried to prevent that from happening this time. He wanted to make sure before he went forward that we could fund it.”
While the return of the due diligence results remains tentative, the committee agreed that it would be appropriate to have a workshop with the education and budget-committee members as well as other county commissioners and county constituents to review them.
“If you vote against it, it seems like we’re against the schools, which we are not” Wilson County Education Committee Chair Annette Stafford said. “All 25 of us should sit here, regardless of whether it’s in our district or not, to hear what the constituents have to say.”
