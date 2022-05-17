For many local vendors and artisan craftsmen, the best way to get the word out about their products is through in-person, street-fair style events like the Watertown Spring Fling.
The event is an annual celebration and showcase of the artistic capabilities of small-business owners in Middle Tennessee, and it provides a link between creator and consumer that might not otherwise exist.
Mark and Jan Knowles are retired and live in Carthage.
“We’re old, so we don’t have an online presence,” Jan Knowles said jokingly.
Mark Knowles added, “She makes all of the jewelry, and I do all the cedar woodworking. It’s just the two of us, so if we were online, we might not be able to keep up.”
The couple participate in approximately 25 craft shows like the spring fling each year. They indicated that shows like those occur frequently enough in Middle Tennessee that they never have to venture out more than an hour and a half to set up shop.
It’s the couple’s fourth year selling their goods, but Mark Knowles mentioned that they haven’t always featured word-carving art. He began by crafting display stands for his wife’s jewelry and then decided to create his own items for purchase.
A professional illustrator, Natalie Briscoe, was showcasing some of her design work during the fair in a tent near the Knowles. Her business, Natalie Briscoe Illustrations, does have an online store. She’s able to conduct a fair amount of sales through it too, but she mentioned that one element is lacking.
“I prefer in-person shows,” Briscoe said. “At in-person shows, it’s nice to actually talk to the people who are looking at your work. It allows me to get feedback and get to know the people that are interested, rather than just being behind a computer and never meeting people.”
Much of Briscoe’s work centers on music and animals, two things she loves and credits to her Middle Tennessee upbringing.
She was born in Franklin and has been surrounded by music her whole life, but she also loves the great outdoors. Her brother Max’s recent move to Watertown opened up the pipeline to Wilson County.
Another vendor at the event, Andie Macomber, doesn’t make pottery full-time. It’s more of a side project, but her business, Macomber Mountain Clay Co., has helped her to put money down toward her student loans.
She attended Barry College in Georgia, where she fell in love with pottery. Her full-time job is working for Bridgestone in Lebanon, but during her non-work hours, she is crafting mugs and other dishes.
“People around town call me the pottery girl,” Macomber said.
It’s a moniker that she wears proudly, deriving extra satisfaction whenever she hears that her mug is a customer’s favorite to grab when the coffee is brewing.
Andy Waxel is a construction worker with a side gig, laser working. He was peddling his crafts on Saturday and indicated that he is trying to take the hobby full-time.
“I have been in construction my whole life,” Waxel said. “I have been doing this on the side for some time now, trying to get into it full-time.”
Waxel has a website, in addition to Facebook and Instagram pages.
“Events like these really help get the word out,” Waxel said.
Some of Waxel’s work can be found at the Adopted Farmhouse Coffee Co. in Watertown. To anyone interested in pursuing artistic work, Waxel said that the secret is to go slowly instead of jumping right into it to find out if it is the right fit.
Another Watertown resident, Rich Davis, had a various assortment of homemade crafts that reflect his Native American heritage. Davis often trades for items at local pow-wows and uses them in his projects that include everything from dancing neck knives, to dream-catchers to bamboo flutes.
On Saturday, he was performing a rendition of “Amazing Grace” on one of his homemade instruments in between customers visiting his stand.
Not everyone on the square was selling physical items. One couple, Travis and Amber West, were promoting a nonprofit they began to assist impoverished children in Kenya.
“We have built a school for the kids,” Travis West said. “We teach them pre-K through eighth grade. These kids are living in extreme poverty in one of the slums in Nairobi.”
West indicated that living on less than $2 per day constitutes extreme poverty in Kenya.
“The money we raise helps to pay for teacher salaries, daily lunches and school transportation,” West said.
The decision to start the nonprofit came from a bit of unexpected divine intervention.
“I was praying, asking what I was supposed to do,” West said. “The (Holy Spirit) told me to go pull weeds at my neighbor’s house. I thought that sounds like the dumbest idea ever. But when I was at my neighbor Michael Sheppard’s house, we started talking about the school. We didn’t know it at the time, but Sheppard is a big nonprofit philanthropist.”
With help from the neighbor, West was able to get the nonprofit up and running.
“It’s a work in progress, but we intend to see it through,’’ West said.
