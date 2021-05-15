POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact in case of questions.
Saturday, May 15
Community clean-up day
The Let Lebanon Shine community clean up day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon.
If you are interested, email your name and phone number with the subject line, “Let Lebanon Shine,” to Debbie Jessen at debbiej@lebanontn.org.
Artisan Spring Fling
The Artisan Spring Fling Marketplace will celebrate Spring and showcase local artisans at Watertown’s train depot and city square. The event begins at 10 a.m.
Sunday, May 16
Leeville Cemetery Memorial Service
The 96th Annual Memorial Service for the Leeville Cemetery will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Leeville United Methodist Church, 7019 Hickory Ridge Road. Anyone who would like to make donations toward the upkeep of the cemetery may send those in care of Thomas Carney, 705 West Hill Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Thursday, May 20
Wilson County Hiring Event
A job expo for positions in hiring, retail, customer service, production and more will be held at the Lebanon Outlet Mall, 1 Outlet Village Blvd, beginning at 9:30 a.m. On-site interviews available. Bring copies of your resume. For more information, email antonio.v.scott@tn.gov or call 615-898-8081.
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Backwoods Bluegrass will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lebanon Museum and History Center
The Lebanon Museum and History Center will have a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. The center is located beneath the city’s administration building at 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Saturday, May 22
Native Plant Sale
The Friends of Cedars of Lebanon Park will hold its 2021 Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Assembly Hall in the park. The event is rain or shine. For more information, call 615-714-1292.
Sunday, May 23
Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Day
Jones Hill Cemetery will hold a decoration day service, 584 Old Statesville Road, Watertown, at 2:30 p.m.
No tent will be provided due to social distancing guidelines. Donations can be made at any Wilson County Bank and Trust or mail to Emily Nix, 305 Cornwell Ave., Watertown.
Wednesday, May 26
Leadership Wilson Alumni Luncheon
The Leadership Wilson program will host a luncheon for alumni and guests at the Tuckers Gap Event Center, 2900 Callis Road, Lebanon. The luncheon starts at 11 a.m. Admission is $25.
Thursday, May 27
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Michael Vance Trio will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
