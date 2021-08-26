POLICY: Submit items for the Calendar to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Mt. Juliet — Wilson County Public Library Remembers 9/11
The Mt. Juliet — Wilson County Public Library is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack. The presenter will be Carl Laterza, 1997 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching recipient. All library materials about the attacks will be on display and available for checkout in the lobby. The event begins at 10:30 a.m.
Autism in Motion Grand Opening Jamboree
The Autism in Motion Clinics will host a grand opening jamboree at its location 854, N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. The event is open to the public and free for all community members. There will be train rides, outdoor games, ice cream treats, balloon twisting and face painting.
Wilson County Veterans Museum Open House
The Wilson County Veterans Museum, 304 E. Main St., Lebanon will host an open house ceremony to open a new exhibit posthumously honoring Capt. Edward Glenn Walker from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Wilson County Black History Committee
The Wilson County Black History Committee will honor the legacy of Pickett Chapel, 209 E. Market St., Lebanon with a special program, presentation and open house, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
State of the Senate
State Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, will deliver remarks at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon. The event is presented by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Govt. Relations Division and will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wilson County Action Council
The Wilson County Action Council will host a virtual interest meeting with TN Advocates of Planned Parenthood from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. This will be the first meeting of its kind. Attendees must register to receive the zoom link. Visit https://www.weareplanned parenthoodaction.org/a/wilson-county-interest-meet ing for more details.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Bluegrass Fall Festival
Watertown’s Bluegrass Fall Festival will take place on the Historic Watertown Square from 10 a.m-3 p.m. The festival celebrates the beauty of fall and showcases bluegrass pickers from Middle Tennessee. There will be food trucks and local vendors for fun with the whole family.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk
The 18th Annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run Walk to benefit Sherry’s Hope will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. beginning at the Wilson Bank and Trust located at 623 W. Main St., Lebanon. For more info, visit https://www.sherrysrun.org.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Pooch Pool Party
New Leash on Life will host the Pooch Pool Party at the Nashville Shores Waterpark, 4001 Bell Road, Hermitage, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
