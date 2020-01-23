POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615- 444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as-space-is-available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Immanuel Baptist Church blood drive
American Red Cross and Immanuel Baptist Church will host a blood drive at the Owens Building on 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon from 12:30 to 6 p.m. To set an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Immanuel19” to schedule online. For more information, call Paul Carpenter at 615-449- 4942.
Thursday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 25
Joseph’s Storehouse food giveaway
Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, 1960 SE Tater Peeler Road in Lebanon, will host a food giveaway from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The distribution on Jan. 23 is for those who are elderly or disabled, and the distribution on Jan. 25 is for the general public. In order to receive food, first-time applicants must provide proof of Wilson County residency, a photo ID and proof of government assistance or total household income.
Friday, Jan. 24 — Monday, Jan. 27
Compassion Experience at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet
First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet, located at 635 N. Mt. Juliet Road, will host a free series of interactive tours through developing countries. The experience features 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, so attendees can step inside homes, markets and schools in countries like the Philippines, Kenya and Uganda. Through the exhibit, the church aims to educate the community on the realities of global poverty and showcase some ways people can help.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Mt. Juliet Senior Center yard sale and chili lunch
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center will host a yard sale and chili lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 2034 N. Mt Juliet Road. Tickets for the lunch are $5 at the door, with $4 advance tickets available from the senior center until Jan. 24. The yard sale will provide deals on several items, and all proceeds will benefit the senior center. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615-758-9114.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Ming Wang to speak at Westland United Methodist Church
Dr. Ming Wang, a Nashville-based eye surgeon known for p erforming the world’s first laser-assisted artificial cornea implantation, will speak at Westland United Methodist Church’s 10 a.m. worship service. The church is located at 110 Dawson Lane in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Wilson County Adult Education to officer high school equivalency
Wilson County Adult Education will be giving the high school equivalency test (HiSET, formerly GED) at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon, located at 411 Tennessee Blvd. For more information, call 615-443- 8731.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Special Olympics Tennessee will be hosting a Polar Plunge to benefit the organization at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center, located on 511 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the plunge begins at 10 a.m. For more information, contact George Walker at 615-547-1213.
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) will be held at Belle’s Little Kitchen, 210 W. High St., in Lebanon. Breakfast will begin at 9 a.m., and the meeting 10 a.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models, and anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Black History Month Trivia Contest
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host a trivia contest themed around Black History Month from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, March 17 — Thursday, March 19
Spring CASA Training
Training for court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteers, who work with children who have experienced abuse or neglect, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 111 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-443-2002 or email anordgren@wilsoncountycasa.org.
Monthly
Mt. Juliet Senior Center support programs
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center, located at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road, offers the following support programs: a diabetes support group at 10:45 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month, caregivers support group at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month and grief support group at 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month. All programs are open to the public. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615-758-9114.
