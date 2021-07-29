POLICY: Submit items for the Calendar to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact.
Friday, July 30
Rock the Block
Lebanon’s historic square will be rocking with food trucks, music and plenty of shopping from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Willy Scruggs Music will perform and food trucks from Yia-Ghee’s Tea Party, Kona Ice of Wilson County, Lil Sista’s Soul Food and Nash Kebab will be on site for refreshments and concessions.
Saturday, July 31
School Store at College Hills Church
The annual school store at College Hill Church, 1401 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon is offering to lighten the financial load of returning to school. Backpacks, school supplies and clothing will be given out. Children and their parent or an adult must also attend. The event starts at 9 a.m.-11a.m. Guests are invited to park in the parking lot.
HamQuest 2021
The Quest is sponsored by the Wilson Amateur Radio Club, with assistance from the Wilson County Radio League. It will be held at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wilson County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale
The Wilson County 4-H Club will hold a Poultry Show and Sale at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon in the new location of the AgVenture Barn. The show starts at 9 a.m. and the sale beings at 10 a.m. Call 615-444-9584 for more information.
Sunday, August 1
Watertown Back to School Supply Drive and BBQ
The Watertown Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Round Lick Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Water’s Edge Church and Pentecostals of Watertown to host the event that will feature food, fun and a school supply drive for local students at Three Forks Community Park, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown beginning at 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 7
Scouts BSA Troop 246 Yard Sale
The Boy Scouts of America Troop 246 will host a fundraiser yard sale at Cook’s United Methodist Church, 7919 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
