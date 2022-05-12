Today
Historic Lebanon
In honor of National Preservation Month, Historic Lebanon is hosting a Friends of Historic Lebanon dinner at Venue 142 in the arcade building at 142 Public Square in Lebanon. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Annabeth H. Dooley, the curator of decorative arts at the Tennessee State Museum.
Saturday
Fill a bag
The Lebanon Post Office will be participating in the fill a bag event.
Individuals who would like to participate are encouraged to bag healthy, non-perishable food items and place them in their mailbox for letter carriers to pick up and deliver to a food bank.
Food that will be collected will go to the Wilson County Community Help Center.
Watertown Artisan Spring Fling Marketplace
The annual Watertown Artisan Spring Fling Marketplace takes place on the city’s downtown square and starts at 10 a.m. Watertown will have local businesses and feature artisans at the open-air marketplace. The event is presented by the Watertown-East Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
Sunday
Greenvale Community Cemetery decoration day
The Greenvale Community Cemetery will hold a decoration day celebration that will begin at 2 p.m. The cemetery is located on Greenvale Road, just off at Hwy. 266, in the Greenvale community of Wilson County.
Leeville Cemetery Memorial Service
The 97th annual Leeville Cemetery Memorial Service will be held at the Leeville Methodist Church, located at 7019 Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon, at 2:30 p.m. Anyone who would like to make donations toward the upkeep of the cemetery may mail those to Thomas Carney, 705 West Hill Drive, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
June 4
Lady Wildcat Basketball Clinic
The Lady Wildcat Basketball Clinic will be held at Gladeville Middle School, located at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Mt. Juliet, from 9 a.m. until noon. The clinic is for girls entering third, fourth or fifth grade. For more information or to register, email Missi Oakley at huntesha100@wcschools.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.