Calendar
POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, April 3
Easter Egg Hunt
Lebanon First United Methodist will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. on the church grounds, 415 W Main St.
Show Me Reptile and Exotics
Presented by Show Me Snakes, this exotic reptile show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway.
Monday, April 5
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association will gather at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., for dinner and a subsequent meeting. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models.
For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at (615) 784-9772.
Wednesday, April 14
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive
The Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive begins at noon and lasts until 5 p.m. in the main parking lot at 1411 W Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
Monday, April 19
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive
The Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive begins at noon and lasts until 5 p.m. in the main parking lot at 1411 W Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
Saturday, April 24
Slammed Enuff Car Show
This two-day car show will take place Saturday and Sunday, with doors opening at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
