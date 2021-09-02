POLICY: Submit items for the Calendar to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Bluegrass Fall Festival
Watertown’s Bluegrass Fall Festival will take place on the Historic Watertown Square from 10 a.m-3 p.m. The festival celebrates the beauty of fall and showcases bluegrass pickers from Middle Tennessee. There will be food trucks and local vendors for fun with the whole family.
Good Wheel Cruisers Car Club
The Good Wheel Cruiser Car Club will host a car show charity fundraiser at the Watertown Volunteer Fire Dept., 160 S. Statesville Ave., Watertown. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The Fire Dept. will be having their monthly fish fry 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. rain or shine.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk
The 18th Annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run Walk to benefit Sherry’s Hope will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. beginning at the Wilson Bank and Trust located at 623 W. Main St., Lebanon. For more info, visit https://www.sherrysrun.org.
Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church BBQ Sale
The Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host a BBQ sale at its campus, 522 Castle Heights Ave., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pounds are $10 and whole smoked butts are $50. For pre-ordering call the church Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 615-444-7453 or call Robert Powers at 615-804-1907 and leave a message if no answer.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Touch the Truck
The Lebanon History Museum has a public awareness event featuring “essential workers.” The event will include gas, water, sewer, fire, swat, MTEMC and public works equipment and takes place at City Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., from 9 a.m.-noon.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Pooch Pool Party
New Leash on Life will host the Pooch Pool Party at the Nashville Shores Waterpark, 4001 Bell Road, Hermitage, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
