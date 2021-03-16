POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Sunday, March 21
Healthy Kids Running
Mount Juliet’s Healthy Kids Running five-week series continues for it’s second round. Event starts at 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park, 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy.
Tennessee Region Sports Car Club of America
The Tennessee Region Sports Car Club of America will hold its first points event of the season at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center, 945 E Baddour Pkwy. Gates open at 7 a.m. Visit https://www.trscca.org for more information.
Saturday, March 27
Spring Thaw Bike Show
The 18th Annual Spring Thaw Bike Show starts at 10 a.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 per person. Kids under 12 are free.
Monday, April 5
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association will gather at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., for dinner and a subsequent meeting. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at (615) 784-9772
