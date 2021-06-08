Calendar
POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact in case of questions.
Thursday, June 10
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Ava Paige will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Mt. Juliet Community Development Meeting
Mt. Juliet welcomes back its monthly community development meeting after more than a year off. The meeting starts at 7:45 a.m. in the chamber office at 2055 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, Suite 200. To make a reservation, email Marla@mjchamber.org, subject line — “Community Development Meeting.”
Saturday, June 12Women Veteran’s Day Celebration
The First Annual Women Veterans Day Celebration, sponsored by Women Veterans of America, Chapter 20 will be held at Pavilion 5, in Charlie Daniels Park, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet, beginning at 10 a.m.{span}1st Annual Women Veterans Day Celebration, Sponsored by Women Veterans of America, Chapter 20.
Sunday, June 13Down Syndrome Association Family Picnic
The Wilson County Friends of the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee (DSAMT) are hosting a family games and picnic event at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet. The two-hour event starts at 1 p.m.{/span}
Music on Main Spring Music Series
Farmer Jason Ringenberg will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Coffee With a Cop
This event promises, no agenda, just free coffee and conversation with local police officers. It runs from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Donut Shop, 286 Nonaville Road, Mt. Juliet.
Saturday, June 19
Flex for a Cause
The Flex for a Cause car show will be held at Fiddler’s Grove, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5p.m. Registration fees are $20 per car.
Wednesday, June 30
4-H Camp Traveling Road Show
This three day event will take place at the James E. Ward Ag Center and Fiddlers Grove in Lebanon. Daily drop-off times are 8 a.m. and Wilson County students from 4th to 8th grade welcome.
