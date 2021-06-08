Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact in case of questions.

Thursday, June 10

Music on Main Spring Music Series

Ava Paige will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Mt. Juliet Community Development Meeting

Mt. Juliet welcomes back its monthly community development meeting after more than a year off. The meeting starts at 7:45 a.m. in the chamber office at 2055 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, Suite 200. To make a reservation, email Marla@mjchamber.org, subject line — “Community Development Meeting.”

Saturday, June 12Women Veteran’s Day Celebration

The First Annual Women Veterans Day Celebration, sponsored by Women Veterans of America, Chapter 20 will be held at Pavilion 5, in Charlie Daniels Park, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet, beginning at 10 a.m.{span}1st Annual Women Veterans Day Celebration, Sponsored by Women Veterans of America, Chapter 20.

Sunday, June 13Down Syndrome Association Family Picnic

The Wilson County Friends of the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee (DSAMT) are hosting a family games and picnic event at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet. The two-hour event starts at 1 p.m.{/span}

Music on Main Spring Music Series

Farmer Jason Ringenberg will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Coffee With a Cop

This event promises, no agenda, just free coffee and conversation with local police officers. It runs from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Donut Shop, 286 Nonaville Road, Mt. Juliet.

Saturday, June 19

Flex for a Cause

The Flex for a Cause car show will be held at Fiddler’s Grove, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5p.m. Registration fees are $20 per car.

Wednesday, June 30

4-H Camp Traveling Road Show

This three day event will take place at the James E. Ward Ag Center and Fiddlers Grove in Lebanon. Daily drop-off times are 8 a.m. and Wilson County students from 4th to 8th grade welcome.

