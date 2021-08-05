POLICY: Submit items for the Calendar to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Back to School Bash
Hope Baptist Church will be hosting a Back to School Bash with inflatables, bounce houses, jousting, obstacles courses, train rides, petting zoo, corn hole and more. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Outlet Mall, 1 Outlet Village Blvd., Lebanon.
Monday, Aug. 9
Nashville Predators August Blood Drives
The Nashville Predators and American Red Cross will be hosting two blood drives on this date. Celebration Luther Church, 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. will be one site. The other will be at the East/West Building at the James E. Ward Ag Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair
The Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair starts at 5 p.m. and runs through Aug. 21 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
Opening day events include Anita Stapleton, Johnny Carver, Kayla Wass in the Fiddlers Grove Opry Pavillion beginning at 6:45 p.m. and the Super Pull at 7 p.m. in the Motor Sports Arena. Visit wilsoncountyfair.net for complete schedule and additional information.
Friday, Aug. 13
Steel Magnolias
The acclaimed production “Steel Magnolias” well be presented over several nights by Playhouse 615, 11920 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet. The play will run with Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows through Aug. 29. The production company humbly requests audience members wear a mask.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Sweet Summer Heat Music and Arts Festival
The Sweet Summer Heat Music and Arts Festival will feature performances by Megalodon, Eliminate, Dirty Audio and Luca Lush along with many others. The festival is located at 1946 Flatwoods Road, Lebanon, and the gates open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchases at eventbrite.com.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Sherry’s Run 5k Run/Walk
The 18th Annual Sherry’s Run 5k Run Walk to benefit Sherry’s Hope will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. beginning at the Wilson Bank and Trust located at {span}623 W. Main St., Lebanon. For more info, visit https://www.sherrysrun.org.
