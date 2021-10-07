Friday, Oct. 8
Progressive International Motorcycle Show
The Progressive International Motorcycle Show starts Friday and runs all weekend at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. The times are Friday: 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Fall Mile Long Yard Sale
The Fall Mile Long Yard Sale is Watertown’s biggest event of the year. Beginning at 7 a.m. rain or shine, the biannual yard sale will be centered around the town’s historic square. Catch a ride in on the train and come see everything Watertown has to offer.
Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Fish Fry
The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary will hold a fish fry at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. There will be live music. The event is rain or shine and proceeds will go to support local causes. Admissions is $15.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
National Night Out
Lebanon PD invites everyone out for food, play, displays and community fun at the Don Fox Community Park, 955 W. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. The event was postponed from Oct. 5.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Benefit Cornhole Tournament
The Lebanon Police Department is hosting a cornhole tournament for Officer Casey Thompson and family at the Lebanon Fire Department Administration Building. 520 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon. Check in starts at 8 a.m. and the tournament starts at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
An Evening With Phil Ponder
This intimate evening to enjoy the artistic talents of a well-known Nashville artists will take place at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Walk 4 Water
Hosted at Maple Hills Church of Christ, 102 Maple Hill Rd, Lebanon, by Healing Hands International, the first ever event will feature games and food for the whole family and starts at 8:30 a.m. Dr. Randy Steger will be there to lead walkers.
Monday, Nov. 1
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of the Goldwing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) will meet at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., Lebanon. Dining starts at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models.
