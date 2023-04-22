Today
Headstone cleaning seminar
Headstone cleaning seminar
Cedar Grove Cemetery will host a free seminar on how to properly clean and restore family headstones and monuments. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery, located at 609 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. Contact Tom Wood by e-mailing woodth25@gmail.com for more information.
Community cleanup day
The city of Lebanon will host a community cleanup day from 8 a.m. until noon. Participants will meet at the new public works building, located at 406 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon. Anyone interested in participating in the community clean-up can email Jennifer Hartlage at jennifer.hartlage@lebanontn.org with the subject line “Let Lebanon Shine,” or can call 615-443-2839, ext. 2102.
Veterans Museum flag display
The restored original flag of the 7th Tennessee Infantry will be on display at the Lebanon Veterans Plaza Museum from May 15 through June 18. An opening ceremony will take place on May 19 at 2 p.m. at the museum, located at the Wilson County Veterans Museum at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
