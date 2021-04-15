Calendar
Saturday, April 17
Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale
The Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale begins in downtown Watertown at 7 a.m. rain or shine. If you interested in signing up as a vendor, contact the event coordinator, Jim Amero at (615) 237-1777 or visit WatertownTN.com to download an application.
Monster Truck Racing
Two huge shows featuring wheelies, donuts and full throttle racing at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. The first show starts at 1 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. To purchase, visit Happsnow.com.
Monday, April 19
Phoenix Baseball u11/u13 Golf Scramble
The golf scramble benefiting Phoenix Baseball 11u and 13u travel teams will be held at Lebanon Golf and Country Club, 1300 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon. Registration begins at noon. A shotgun start begins at 1 p.m. For questions contact Coach Micheal Miller at (615) 981-5813 or Paul Tubbs at (615) 202-1649.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive
The Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive begins at noon and lasts until 5 p.m. in the main parking lot at 1411 W Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
Friday, April 23
Trey Lewis Live
Trey Lewis will perform in-person at Cahoots Dance Hall and Honkytonk, 427 S College St., Lebanon. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit www.eventbrike.com.
Saturday, April 24
Mt. Juliet Senior Center Indoor Yard Sale
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center, 2034 N Mt. Juliet Road, is having an indoor yard sale that begins at 8 a.m. The event will last until 1 p.m.
Woody Hunt Celebration
Save the date for a celebration of Cumberland’s baseball coach Woody Hunt’s 43 years of service to the university and community.
The celebrations begin at 10 a.m. prior to the noon game.
Art Masters’ Sharing Series
Presented by the Tennessee Artist’s Guild, this first in a four-part series will give the chance to get up close and personal with William Hunter.
The event takes place in Artizan Insurance, 214 Public Square, Watertown and starts at 3 p.m. For more information call Vickie Frazier at (615) 697-5066.
Slammed Enuff Car Show
This two-day car show will take place Saturday and Sunday, with doors opening at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
Thursday, April 29
Virtual Imagination Dinner
The Imagination Dinner benefitting Wilson County Books from Birth will hold a virtual event hosted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
The annual fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. Register as a table sponsor by visiting, https://wilsonbooksfrombirth.com/.
Saturday, May 1
Magic Mayhem
Two Magic the Gathering tournaments will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, beginning at 11 a.m. To register, visit www.gamingunplugged.com/events.
Monday, May 3
Goldwing Road Riders
The Goldwing Road Riders Association will gather at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., for dinner and a subsequent meeting. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models.
For more information, call (615) 784-9772.
