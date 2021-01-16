Calendar
POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, Jan. 16
MLK Unity March and Motorcade
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host its 9th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration with a Unity March and Motorcade. The procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. from Cedars of Lebanon Baptist Church on 211 Beard Ave. Participants are encouraged to display red, black and green in honor of King’s legacy and African culture, as well as red, white and blue to honor frontline workers and American culture. The brunch traditionally held during the event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Saturday, Jan. 16 — Sunday, Jan. 17
RK Gun Show
RK Shows will host a gun show at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Vendors will have a variety of guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Admission is $12 for attendees ages 13 and up and $4 for children ages 6-12. For more information, contact Gayle Hibbert, the Farm Bureau Expo Center’s director of marketing and events, at 615-450-3049.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Big Star Cigar Annual Chili Cookout
Big Star Cigar Lounge, located at 3384 N. Mt. Juliet Road, will host a free chili cookout beginning at noon. Attendees are asked to bring at least half a crockpot of chili, and judging will be held at 2 p.m. For more information, call Big Star Cigar Lounge at 615-288-4084.
Saturday, Feb. 6
CamoBoy Outdoors 5th Annual Predator Hunt
CamoBoy Outdoors will host its 5th annual Predator Hunt, a hunting competition begininning at daylight with final check-ins at 7 p.m. at Horse Thief Hollow Ranch in Watertown. Participants can register at the 204 Fitness Center on 204 Public Square in Watertown through 7 p.m. on Feb. 5. Entry fees are $50 per person or $100 for a team of two. Particpants can hunt anywhere in Tennessee, and points are awarded for each coyote or bobcat kill documented and brought to the check-in site. Prizes are available for winning individuals or teams, and all hunters must follow Tennessee state law. For more information or to register remotely, call Marc Larese at 615-479-1760.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.