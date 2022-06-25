Sunday
Laps for charity
Before the NASCAR race officially starts on Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway, located at 4847 McCrary Road in Lebanon, fans can drive their personal vehicles for three paced laps around the track. To sign up visit, speedwaycharities.org. Proceeds go to Speedway Children’s Charities.
July 1
Field of Flags
The James E. Ward Agriculture Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon, will be the site of the annual Field of Flags event that honors veterans. To sign up to sponsor a flag, visit vfwpost5015.org/field-of-flags. Proceeds will be applied to support needy veterans of Wilson County.
July 4
Lebanon July 4 celebration
The city of Lebanon is celebrating Independence Day with a free event at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon, at noon. The event features live music, a car show and a fireworks display to begin at 9 p.m.
July 7
Calvary Baptist Church Vacation Bible School
Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1702 Sparta Pike in Lebanon, will hold a vacation bible school program from July 7-9.
The theme is “Jerusalem Marketplace: Where Jesus Walked to the Cross.” The program lasts from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on July 7 and 8. On July, 9, the hours are from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Volleyball officials needed
The Middle Tennessee Volleyball Association is recruiting paid officials for the upcoming scholastic season, which runs from mid-August until mid-October.
Registration began on June 1.
Typical junior varsity/varsity doubleheaders pay $120.
Training is provided. Experience is preferred but not necessary.
Contact co-assigner Diana Chalfant by calling 615-568-5228 or by e-mailing DianaChalfant@yahoo.com.
July 23
Bocce Invitational
The Special Olympics of Tennessee Area 27 (Wilson/Trousdale counties) is hosting a bocce invitational at the Lebanon Bocce Courts, located at 404 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. To participate, contact Mary Lee Burkett by e-mailing burkettml@icloud.com.
