Now — Sunday, Dec. 13
Audience of One’s ‘The Sound of Music’
Audience of One Productions’ ”The Sound of Music” will begin its run at the Capitol Theatre, located on 110 W. Main St., with a showing at 7 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 10-13. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
Now — Sunday, Jan. 3
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas, a drive-thru lights and music show, will continue its run at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and ticket prices are $25 per vehicle. Attendees can also receive $5 off on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 8 if they donate at least three non-perishable food items to Second Harvest Food Bank at the ticket booth. For more information, contact Mike Scalf at mcscalf@gmail.com.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Turkey Shoot
General Robert H. Hatton Camp 723 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will host a turkey shoot fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Attendees are asked to use the Peyton Road entrance. Loaner shotguns will be available, and each shot costs $5. Prizes include frozen turkeys, country hams, packs of bacon and cash. For more information, contact Martin Frost at mwfrost@peoplepc.com.
Watertown Christmas Parade
The Watertown Christmas Parade will take place at 3 p.m. on a route from Round Lick Baptist Church to Optix Watertown on East Main Street. Floats will gather at 2 p.m. for judging beforehand, and the city will hold its Christmas tree lighting on the square at 5 p.m. For more information, call Watertown City Hall at 615-237-3326.
Mt. Juliet Senior Center Indoor Yard Sale
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center will host an indoor yard sale and Christmas shop from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Household items and decor, Christmas gifts and decorations and gifts, crafts, books, clothing and more will be available. Attendees are asked to wear face masks. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615-758-9114.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Lebanon Christmas Parade
Lebanon’s Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the former Lebanon High School location on Harding Drive, and follow Park Avenue to East Main St. around the square before exiting to West Main St. and ending at Liberty State Bank and DT McCall & Sons. Concessions will be available at the staging area. This year’s theme is “A Blue Christmas,” celebrating hometown heroes. It was named after a countywide initiative presenting blue ribbons to local frontline workers. For more information, call the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at 615-444-5503.
Monday, Dec. 7
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital and Blood Assurance will host a blood drive at 1411 W. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon from noon to 5 p.m. Donors can schedule online at https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125183 and will need to bring a valid form of ID. They will also be entered into a drawing for a basket with gift cards valued at $400 or a stocking stuffed with lottery tickets, and each donor will receive a fleece blanket. For more information, call Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital at 615-444-8262 or email Bob Murray at bobmurray@bloodassurance.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
City of Lebanon Retirees
The City of Lebanon Retirees group will meet at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, located at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to people who have retired from the city’s municipal government and meets on the second Tuesday of each month from September to May. For more information, contact Pam Denny at snoopy5481@aol.com.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Lebanon’s Christmas on the Square
Lebanon’s annual Christmas on the Square event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participating local vendors will offer a holiday shopping experience, and pictures with Santa Claus will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce at 615-444-5503.
Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade
The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and travel a route from Mt. Juliet League off Lebanon Road to East Division Street off North Mt. Juliet Road. This year’s theme is “Hometown Heroes.” Parade staging will take place from 7:30-9:30 a.m., followed by float judging at 10 a.m. Attendees will take a moment of silence in honor of Rowan Ace Frensley, who died in an accident at last year’s parade, at 10:45 a.m. before the route begins. For more information, call Mt. Juliet City Hall at 615-754-2552.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Pet-Friendly Pictures with Santa
Circle P Ranch, located at 563 Main St. in Mt. Juliet, will offer pet-friendly photos with Santa Claus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. alongside a vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. KingPics, a Mt. Juliet-based photographer, will take the pet and family photos with Santa. Packages are $25 for printed copies of one photo and $45 for the entire digital phot session. For more information, call Circle P Ranch at 615-943-7756.
